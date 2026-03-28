Raging fire at waste plant near Belgian border

PreZero waste processing facility. Photo: PreZero

A major fire broke out on Saturday morning at a waste processing facility near the Belgian border in Maastricht, where hazardous materials are stored.

Firefighters responded with extensive personnel and equipment and received assistance from the Chemelot company’s firefighting team.

The facility, operated by waste company PreZero, is located in the harbour area, approximately two kilometres from the Belgian border. A fire service spokesperson said it is still unclear which hazardous substances are stored in the burning warehouse on Ankerkade. “Our reconnaissance teams are conducting measurements,” she stated.

Smoke plumes are drifting northeast towards the nearby village of Bunde.

Specialised equipment, including a firefighting robot and drones from Chemelot’s emergency team, has been deployed to safely monitor and combat the blaze. The robot can enter the facility without putting firefighters at risk.

Additionally, Chemelot has sent a vehicle equipped with an extended firefighting arm, while several aerial platforms are being used to tackle the flames.

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