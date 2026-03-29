Max Verstappen 'reconsidering' Formula 1 future

Red Bull Racing Dutch rider Max Verstappen pictured in action during the Grand Prix F1 of Belgium race, in Spa-Francorchamps, Sunday 28 July 2024. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Max Verstappen has revealed he is reconsidering his future in Formula 1, stating his thoughts after the Japanese Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion said he needed time over the “weeks and months” ahead to figure out what he truly wants. “It has to remain fun. Life isn’t just about Formula 1; there are other things to do,” Verstappen shared after the race in Suzuka.

Verstappen has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with Formula 1’s new technical regulations. He particularly dislikes the semi-electric cars, where drivers must constantly monitor battery power levels. The issues with the handling of his Red Bull car have compounded his struggles. This resulted in an eighth-place finish at Suzuka, a stark contrast to his victories there over the past four years. “I was just glad the race was over. I was counting down the laps. It’s impossible to overtake properly in these cars,” he remarked.

Starting from 11th on the grid, Verstappen managed to gain a few positions in the opening laps, eventually reaching eighth place. He remained stuck behind Alpine’s Pierre Gasly for much of the race. Although Verstappen briefly overtook Gasly on the straight, the Frenchman used his fully charged battery to regain the position.

“I gave him a little wave when he passed me again,” Verstappen said with a smile, adding, “It’s not how it’s supposed to be, but being frustrated all the time won’t help. I just try to laugh about it.”

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