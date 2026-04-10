European airports might be short of fuel for summer season

Illustration picture shows a worker and planes on the tarmac of Brussels Airport, Belgium. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

In a letter to EU Transport Commissioner Apostolos Tzitzikostas, Airports Council International Europe (ACI Europe) warned of "growing concern" across the aviation sector and called for urgent monitoring and contingency measures at EU level.

ACI europe which represents around 600 airports across 55 countries, has raised concerns over fuel availability as tensions in the Middle East continue to disrupt supply routes.

European airports could face jet fuel shortages within weeks if the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened soon, industry leaders have warned.

The warning comes as Europe heads into the busy summer season, a critical period for tourism and wider economy.

European airlines say they currently have enough fuel for the coming weeks, but suppliers cannot guarantee deliveries for May. In Asia, countries such as Vietnam have already begun rationing jet fuel.

Although a ceasefire between the United States and Iran has been announced, oil prices remain high, raising the risk of flight disruptions.

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