Ryanair flight forced to make emergency landing at Charleroi Airport

Charleroi Airport. Credit: Belga

Emergency services rushed onto the runway at Charleroi Airport on Friday morning after a Ryanair flight was forced to make a priority landing due to a technical issue, Sudinfo reported.

All landings were temporarily suspended as firefighters and rescue teams reportedly stood by to assist the aircraft.

Airport authorities confirmed to the Walloon daily that the plane was experiencing a malfunction with its flaps, the wing components used to control speed and descent during landing.

According to Sudinfo, the aircraft safely touched down at around 10:15 under the supervision of emergency crews, then taxied to its designated position.

No injuries have been reported, and normal operations resumed shortly after the incident.

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