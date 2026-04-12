Kyiv and Moscow both claim thousands of Easter truce violations

Russia's President Vladimir Putin in February 2024. Credit: Belga

Ukraine’s military has accused Russian forces of breaching the Easter truce 2,299 times across the 1,200-kilometre frontline.

As of 7:00 local time (14:00 GMT), Ukrainian officials reported 28 enemy assaults, 479 artillery attacks, 747 strikes using attack drones such as “Lancet” and “Molniya,” and 1,045 FPV drone strikes. A report published on Facebook by Ukraine’s General Staff stated there were no missile attacks, guided aerial bombings, or strikes involving Shahed drones.

Russia, for its part, claimed Ukrainian forces had committed 1,971 ceasefire violations during the same period. According to Russia’s Defence Ministry, cited by the TASS news agency, these breaches occurred between 16:00 local time (13:00 GMT) on 11 April and 8:00 (5:00 GMT) on 12 April.

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