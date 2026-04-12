EU underlines importance of diplomacy after failed US talks

US President Donald Trump. © Belga / AFP

The European Union has emphasised the importance of diplomacy in resolving all outstanding issues in the Middle Eastern conflict, following failed talks between the US and Iran in Pakistan.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Anouar El Anouni expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s mediation efforts, stating that the EU will support all diplomatic initiatives while considering its interests and concerns and working closely with its partners.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer urged the US and Iran to find a way forward after the unsuccessful peace discussions and held talks on the matter with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik al Said.

According to a UK spokesperson, both leaders agreed that the ceasefire must hold and that all sides should avoid further escalation.

Next week, the United Kingdom will host discussions with a coalition of nations regarding the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

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