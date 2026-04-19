Pro-Russian ex-president on course to win Bulgarian elections

Ex-President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Credit: Belga / Benoit Doppagne

Bulgarians head to the polls this Sunday for the eighth parliamentary election in five years, with a new party led by former president Rumen Radev, known for his pro-Russian stance, poised for a likely victory.

The political instability in Bulgaria traces back to early 2021, when street protests ended nearly 12 uninterrupted years of leadership under centre-right politician Boyko Borisov and his GERB party. Since then, the Balkan nation has had a series of unstable coalition governments, culminating in an endless cycle of elections. Over the past five years, Bulgaria has seen eight parliamentary elections and seven different prime ministers, none of whom completed their term in office.

Rumen Radev, a 62-year-old former air force officer, has presented himself as the leader who can resolve Bulgaria’s political turmoil, address social inequality, and combat entrenched corruption. Radev resigned as president, a largely ceremonial role, in January, to launch his own political party and run in these elections. His party, Progressively Bulgaria, a coalition of smaller leftist parties, leads the polls with roughly 30% support, significantly ahead of Borisov’s GERB party, which lags with 21%.

A week after pro-Russian Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán faced defeat, Radev’s party appears set for success. Radev opposes military aid for Ukraine and has voiced support for importing Russian oil. He has argued that Bulgaria, as a Slavic and Orthodox Christian nation, could play a critical role in restoring relations with Moscow.

While Radev has expressed criticism of EU policies, he does not question Bulgaria’s membership. As president last year, he unsuccessfully called for a referendum to postpone the adoption of the euro, set for January 2026. Nonetheless, he has emphasised the benefits of EU membership for Bulgaria, the poorest member of the bloc.

With Progressively Bulgaria unlikely to secure an outright majority, forming a coalition government will be essential. A partnership with Borisov’s GERB party has been ruled out, with campaign rhetoric suggesting a coalition with the anti-corruption PP-DB party, which is polling at around 12%. However, the PP-DB’s pro-European stance raises questions about whether Radev could maintain his pro-Russian foreign policy as prime minister.

Polling stations across Bulgaria will be open from 07:00 to 20:00 local time on Sunday. Voters will elect 240 members to the Narodno sabranie, the country’s unicameral parliament.

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