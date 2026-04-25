Slovenian president does not appoint prime minister

The parliament building in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Credit: Wikipedia

The Slovenian Prime Minister, Robert Golob, announced on Monday that he will not form a government after failing to secure a coalition agreement following the parliamentary elections on 22 March.

Golob, whose party, Movement for Freedom (GS), won 29 of the legislature’s 90 seats, had claimed victory over the Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS), led by former pro-Trump Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who secured 28 seats.

Speaking after consultations with the president, Golob admitted he could not find a coalition partner among centre-right parties to achieve a parliamentary majority. “We look forward to working in opposition,” he said, expressing discontent with the election outcome.

Golob also criticised the rival coalition, calling it “a group of crooks” and suggesting the current government may collapse soon, implying potential future efforts to return to power.

Janez Jansa, who had maintained during the campaign that he would only form a government with a strong majority, refused to pursue leadership for now. “We can calmly wait in opposition for those who caused this chaos to face its consequences,” Jansa stated, although he claimed his party is ready to govern efficiently “as early as tomorrow.”

Claiming superiority, Jansa added, “The SDS is the only party that presented a full program and a capable team at the elections. We are prepared to implement this program and establish a government much better than the current one.”

On 10 April, the newly elected Slovenian Parliament convened for the first time and appointed Zoran Stevanovic, leader of the anti-establishment party Resnica (Truth), as parliamentary president. Stevanovic was backed by conservatives led by Jansa.

President Natasa Pirc Musar is now required to nominate a candidate for prime minister within 30 days of the inaugural session. If the nominee fails to gain a majority, parties will have an additional 10 days to propose an alternative candidate.

In comparison, following the April 2022 elections, Golob had successfully formed a coalition with the Social Democrats and the Left, securing a decisive majority of 53 seats in Parliament.

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