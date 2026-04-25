Tehran resumes international flights

Illustrative image. Credit: AFP / Belga

For the first time since the war in the Middle East began, international flights have resumed from the Iranian capital, Tehran, according to state media on Saturday.

Flights from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport took off on Saturday to Istanbul, Muscat, and Medina. Medina, a city in Saudi Arabia, is a key destination for Muslims undertaking the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Iran had closed its airspace to commercial aviation following attacks by the United States and Israel on 28 February. In response, Iran launched attacks on Gulf states, causing significant disruptions to global air traffic hubs, including Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The gradual reopening of Iranian airspace comes after a ceasefire brokered by Pakistan went into effect on 8 April. Earlier this week, permission was granted for Mashhad Airport in northeastern Iran to operate international flights.

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