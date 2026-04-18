Iran closes Strait of Hormuz again due to US blockade

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

Iran announced on Saturday that it would resume strict control of the Strait of Hormuz, responding to the continued US blockade of Iranian ports.

Tehran had previously agreed to allow limited passage of oil tankers and commercial ships, but accused the US of violating its commitments and engaging in acts of piracy under the guise of the blockade, according to the Iranian armed forces command.

The statement said the situation has now returned “to its previous state,” and the strategic maritime passage is under Iran’s firm control once again.

This development comes amid intense diplomatic efforts aimed at ending the Middle East conflict, following a two-week ceasefire that began on 8 April between Iran and the United States.

Earlier on Saturday morning, tracking platform MarineTraffic showed a slight resurgence in commercial activity in the Strait, with over a dozen vessels navigating the passage. However, at least two ships appeared to turn back.

A cruise ship, the Celestyal Discovery, passed through the strait without passengers, heading from Dubai to Muscat—a first since hostilities began on 28 February, according to MarineTraffic.

Before the conflict erupted, around 120 vessels passed through the chokepoint daily, according to shipping industry publication Lloyd’s List.

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