Large pro-Palestinian march to take over Brussels streets next week

A previous European march in solidarity with the Palestinian people, Sunday 19 May 2024 in Brussels. Credit: Belga / Nicolas Maeterlinck

A large pro-Palestinian demonstration is set to take place in Brussels on 17 May, with organisers calling for continued pressure on Israel over the war in Gaza.

The march, organised by a coalition of around 50 civil society organisations, will begin at 14:00 outside Brussels-North railway station, then head towards Brussels Central Station.

Groups involved include Belgian-Palestinian Association, Palestinian collective Beitna, NGO umbrella organisation CNCD-11.11.11, trade unions CSC and FGTB, and Greenpeace.

Organisers say the protest aims to denounce what they describe as the "complicity" of institutions, governments and companies with alleged crimes committed by the Israeli government.

They are also calling for the suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement.

The demonstration coincides with commemorations marking 78 years since Nakba, the Arabic term meaning "catastrophe", referring to the mass displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel in 1948.

Speeches and artistic performances are scheduled before march departs at 15:00, with organisers expecting participants to arrive near Central Station around 16:00.

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