Pope Leo XIV urges for peace at first Palm Sunday Mass

Pope Leo XIV. Credit: Filippo Monteforte/AFP/Belga

Pope Leo XIV has led his first Palm Sunday Mass in Rome, urging an end to wars and referencing the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

This Palm Sunday marked the beginning of Holy Week for the newly appointed pope, who assumed his role last May. During the service, he emphasised that Jesus, the King of Peace, rejects violence. “Our God cannot be invoked to justify war, and He does not heed the prayers of those who wage it,” he stated. He also expressed solidarity with Christians in the Middle East suffering the effects of conflict, saying, “Through prayer, we stand closer than ever to them.”

The week ahead will be particularly busy for Pope Leo XIV. On Maundy Thursday, he will lead a service in Rome followed by the traditional foot-washing ceremony. Good Friday will see him participate in the Way of the Cross at the Colosseum, while the Easter Vigil will be held in St Peter’s Basilica on Holy Saturday.

The culmination of Holy Week will be the Easter Sunday Mass, after which Pope Leo XIV will deliver the traditional Urbi et Orbi blessing, addressing the city of Rome and the entire world.

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