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Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that Russian forces in Ukraine are confronting “aggressive” troops backed by NATO.

During a speech on Red Square marking Victory Day against Nazi Germany, Putin connected the historic struggles of World War II with Russia’s current military efforts. He described NATO as supporting the “aggressive” forces Russia faces in its “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“The great feat of the victorious generation in defeating Adolf Hitler inspires today’s soldiers,” Putin remarked. He reaffirmed his belief in Russia’s mission, saying, “I am firmly convinced that our cause is just. We are united. Victory was ours, and it will remain ours forever.”

Putin addressed hundreds of soldiers assembled in Moscow’s iconic square. The event also included North Korean military personnel, who the Kremlin credits with aiding Russia in pushing Ukrainian troops out of the Kursk region during spring 2025, according to Russian state television.

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