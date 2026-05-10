Qatari tanker becomes first ship to cross Strait of Hormuz

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker from Qatar crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, marking the first Qatari vessel to use the strategic maritime route since the Middle East conflict began.

The tanker had loaded its cargo earlier this month at Ras Laffan gas terminal in north-west Qatar. It is bound for Pakistan and followed the Iranian-approved northern route near Qeshm, according to navigation data.

Previous attempts by Qatar to send LNG tankers through the Strait of Hormuz were unsuccessful, as ships were forced to turn back.

Two LNG tankers from Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, also successfully traversed the Strait of Hormuz this week.

Before the Middle East conflict began in February, Qatar accounted for nearly 20% of the global supply of LNG.

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