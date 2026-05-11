Major traffic disruptions expected in Brussels due to strike on 12 May

Illustrative image of traffic jam in Brussels. Credit: Belga

Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police have warned motorists to avoid the capital on Tuesday, 12 May, as a major trade union demonstration is expected to cause widespread disruption across the city.

The protest, organised by a joint union front, is likely to trigger significant traffic congestion throughout the Brussels-Capital Region.

Police strongly advised commuters not to travel into Brussels by car and encouraged people to work remotely where possible.

Major disruption is expected around Brussels-North railway station, the King Albert II Boulevard, Botanical Garden Boulevard, the inner ring road (R20) and Brussels-Midi railway station.

Traffic problems could continue until mid-afternoon.

Parking will also be prohibited from 10:00 along parts of the inner ring road between Porte de Namur and Boulevard Maurice Lemonnier.

Public transport networks are expected to be affected as well, with disruptions anticipated on services operated by STIB, De Lijn and TEC.

Authorities are advising travellers to use trains where possible and consider alternative means of transport within the capital.

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