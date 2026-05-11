Belgian Defence Minister given codename 'Tiger Theo' by US Secret Service

Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) during a session of the parliamentary commission for National Defence at the Federal Parliament in Brussels, Wednesday 23 April 2025. Credit: Belga/Jonas Roosens

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) has reportedly been dubbed "Tiger Theo" by the US Secret Service, US ambassador to Belgium Bill White revealed on Flemish Talk show De Afspraak.

According to HLN, Francken has apparently been given a codename. The American envoy explained on the show that security services traditionally assign codenames to prominent figures.

"We need to be able to have fun too," the ambassador reportedly said on the show, pointing to the practice used by the US service

He also noted that Trump is reportedly referred to internally as "Mogul".

When shown a picture of Francken alongside a clue involving tigers, White immediately responded: "Oh, you mean the Tiger of Belgium?"

According to the ambassador, Francken will reportedly soon receive an official certificate confirming the nickname.

White also praised a recent meeting between Francken and US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth in Washington, HLN reported.

The two reportedly discussed possible cooperation involving production in Belgium of AIM-120 AMRAAM missiles, a project White claimed could generate billions.

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