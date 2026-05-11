Brussels residents asked not to put out blue rubbish bags on 12 May

Illustration picture shows illustration shows a PMD/ PMC blue garbage bag, in Tienen, datetext. BELGA PHOTO ERIC LALMAND

Bruxelles-Propreté has asked residents not to put out their blue rubbish bags on Tuesday due to major disruption expected during the national demonstration taking place in Brussels.

The agency warned that waste collection services will be affected by the large-scale union protest planned for 12 May.

Residents impacted by Tuesday's collection schedule are advised to keep their blue bags at home and wait until the next scheduled collection during the week of 18 May.

Bruxelles-Propreté also warned that container waste collections for apartment buildings, recycling centres and bulky waste pick-ups could face disruption.

However, collections for white, orange, green and yellow bags are expected to continue as planned.

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