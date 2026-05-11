Man, 22, allegedly killed and dismembered his Belgian mother in Spanish island

Fuerteventura in Canary Islands, Spain. Credit : Wikimedia commons/ Holger Uwe Schmitt.

A 22-year-old man has reportedly confessed to killing his Belgian mother on the Spanish island of Fuerteventura, according to Spanish media reports.

The victim, Katty Oosterlinck, was a 56-year-old Belgian national who had reportedly lived for more than a decade in Corralejo.

She was reported missing on 4 May after relatives and friends were unable to contact her.

Her body was discovered on Friday at a landfill site in Zurita following a police search.

Investigators believe Oosterlinck was attacked shortly after returning home on 3 May after spending the evening with a friend ahead of Mother's Day celebrations.

According to police, her son initially refused to cooperate with investigators before allegedly confessing as evidence mounted against him.

Spanish authorities suspect the body was dismembered, placed into plastic bags and disposed of in a rubbish container before being transported to the landfill by a refuse truck.

Investigators also reportedly recovered surveillance footage showing the suspect purchasing tools and plastic bags shortly before the killing. Police believe the tools were later discarded alongside the body.

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