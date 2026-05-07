Femicide: Man on trial for stabbing his ex to death in Flanders

The accused Kurt Brunenberg pictured during the jury constitution for his trial, accused of the murder of his ex-partner Sabine Hoeben, in the Assize Court of Limburg Province in Tongeren, on Thursday 30 April 2026. Credit: Belga

The trial of Kurt Brunenberg, accused of murdering his ex-partner Sabine Hoeben, began Thursday morning at the Court of Assizes in Tongeren, Limburg.

Brunenberg, 42, stands accused of stabbing his ex-partner, also aged 42, twelve times in her home in the Zielderveld neighbourhood of Kinrooi. He is expected to explain his actions during the incident, which occurred on 24 September 2024.

The victim’s 13-year-old daughter discovered her mother’s lifeless, bloodied body on the living room sofa.

The court’s president, Kristof Swennen, promptly replaced the first juror, who lacked adequate knowledge of the Dutch language to understand proceedings. A female reserve juror stepped in.

The courtroom was packed as Brunenberg was escorted inside by police. Present at the trial were the victim’s daughter, acting as a civil party, and Sabine Hoeben’s new partner.

The girl had witnessed the aftermath of the tragedy, describing how her mother was slumped over, covered in blood.

Suspicion immediately fell on Brunenberg. The victim’s daughter and her new partner both pointed to him as the likely culprit. Sabine had reportedly filed a harassment complaint against Brunenberg shortly before the incident.

Forensic investigators discovered bloody shoe prints at the scene. These were later matched to footwear belonging to Brunenberg.

The prosecutor, Sofie Adé, opened the trial by reading out the bill of indictment, an act expected to take over an hour and a half.

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