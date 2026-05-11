Federal police appeal after British man critically injured in Ghent brawl

Credit : Belgian Federal Police.

Federal Police are appealing for witnesses after a violent fight in Ghent left a British man critically injured.

The incident happened at around 03:50 on 4 April in Volderstraat, where a fight broke out between five young people and the victim.

Police said the victim remains in critical condition.

Although all suspects have already been identified, investigators are still searching for several key witnesses who may hold crucial information about the attack.

Among those sought is a cyclist carrying a backpack who passed close to the scene shortly after the fight.

Police also want to trace a man with short hair wearing a red T-shirt, loose trousers and a dark hooded jacket with white sleeves, as well as a woman with medium-length hair tied in a ponytail, wearing dark trousers and a light-coloured jumper, and carrying a handbag.

Investigators believe there may also have been earlier confrontations involving the victim and his friends that evening, including a possible dispute with a Deliveroo courier.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises themselves in the descriptions has been urged to contact police.

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