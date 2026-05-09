Antwerp federal police job day attracts over 500 visitors

Credit: Belga

The federal police in Antwerp welcomed more than 500 participants on Saturday during a job day aimed at showcasing career opportunities within the force.

The event took place at the federal police premises on Boomsesteenweg in Wilrijk. Interactive demonstrations and informational sessions were designed to inspire attendees about the diverse roles available.

The Antwerp federal police offer opportunities across various services in the region, with a wide range of jobs and specialisations. The position of inspector is always open, and successful candidates can work in areas such as judicial police, transport police (road, aviation, rail, and maritime), or security roles.

The force also seeks security agents for tasks such as guarding nuclear sites or ports and transporting detainees to courts. Specialist roles are available, too, in fields like ICT and EcoFin.

“We had over 500 visitors on Saturday,” said police spokesperson An Berger. “Some came out of curiosity about the kinds of jobs the federal police offer, while others are already in the selection process and preparing to choose where they want to work. We’re continually looking for new recruits.”

Related News