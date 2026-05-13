Anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination remains widespread in Belgium, new figures show

Pedestrian crossing in rainbow colours. Credit: Belga/Nicolas Maeterlinck

Nearly one report linked to sexual orientation discrimination or violence was recorded every day in Belgium last year, according to new figures published by Unia ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia on 17 May.

In total, Unia, Belgium's inter-federal equality body, registered 311 reports related to sexual orientation in 2025. At the same time, the Institute for the Equality of Women and Men (IEFH) recorded 454 reports involving transphobic hate speech or behaviour.

Around half of the reports linked to sexual orientation led to the opening of a formal case file, according to Unia. This is more than double the average rate for other discrimination criteria, which stands at 24%, highlighting the seriousness of the incidents reported.

Of the cases closed in 2025, 40% involved hate-related acts such as assault, harassment or intimidation, most of them targeting gay and bisexual men.

The Institute for the Equality of Women and Men also registered 94 reports of discrimination targeting transgender, non-binary or intersex people. These cases included issues linked to medical or social transition, gender identity, gender expression and sexual characteristics.

However, the institute warned that official figures represent only "a tiny fraction" of the discrimination experienced by LGBTQ+ people in daily life.

According to a recent study cited by the institute, more than 80% of trans, non-binary and intersex people said they had experienced discrimination over the past two years.

The organisations also expressed concern over what they describe as a growing polarisation within society. Nearly 70% of trans and non-binary respondents surveyed by the institute said they felt intolerance had increased in recent years, contributing to rising levels of anxiety and depression among those affected.

In response, both Unia and the institute called on political leaders to strengthen prevention measures and judicial responses, improve support systems for victims and invest in continued training for education professionals.

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