High-profile court hearing over alleged gay-bashing murder starts in Ghent

Lawyer Philippe De Reuse, accused K.B. and Lawyer Gregory Everaert pictured during the jury constitution session in the case of the death of David Polfliet (42) in Beveren in 2021, before the Assizes Court of East-Flanders in Ghent, on Tuesday 24 February 2026. Credit: Belga

At the assizes trial in Ghent concerning the death of David Polfliet in 2021, defence lawyers for the three accused presented their arguments on Tuesday afternoon.

David Polfliet was found dead in a park near Lesseliersdreef in Beveren on Saturday, 6 March 2021.

According to the public prosecutor’s office, Polfliet was lured to the park via the Grindr app by three then-underage boys: K.B. (22 years-old now), L.N. (21) and R.P. (22).

The three are charged with robbery and murder, as they allegedly took Polfliet’s phone, attacked him, and stabbed his thigh. Polfliet reportedly died from blood loss caused by the wound.

Gregory Everaert, lawyer for K.B., argued there was no robbery or murder. He claimed the mobile phone was only taken to call for emergency services, after which it was destroyed.

Everaert also denied intent to kill, stating, “They did not stab him in the neck or belly, where vital organs are present. They stabbed his leg with the intention to make him stop fighting back. He defended himself, which was his right, but no one ever intended for David Polfliet to die.”

