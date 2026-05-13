Belgium among cheapest countries for gas prices, study finds

Credit: Belga

Belgium remains one of the cheapest countries for natural gas prices and sits around the European average for electricity costs, according to a new energy price comparison commissioned by the Belgian energy regulator CREG and the Flemish regulator VREG.

The study, carried out by consulting firm PwC, compared energy prices in January 2026 across Belgium, Germany, France, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The figures were compiled before the latest escalation in the Middle East.

Electricity bills for households and small businesses were lower across all countries at the start of 2026 compared with the previous year.

Belgian households and SMEs ranked around the middle of the pack. The Netherlands recorded the lowest electricity prices in January 2026, largely due to a tax reduction scheme.

French households also paid less on average than Belgian consumers, while electricity costs were higher in the UK and especially in Germany.

Within Belgium itself, electricity bills remained lowest in Flanders.

For natural gas, Belgium ranked among the cheapest countries surveyed, second only to the United Kingdom for household prices.

The Netherlands recorded the highest gas bills, followed by France and Germany.

Belgium was also found to be one of the cheapest countries for natural gas prices for businesses.

Related News