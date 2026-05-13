One of Brussels' most iconic buildings has just been revamped

Credit : Belga

An iconic building in Brussels has undergone a major facelift as part of a broader effort to modernise the capital's historic Parc du Cinquantenaire ahead of Belgium's 200th anniversary celebrations.

The aviation hall of the Royal Museum of the Armed Forces and Military History has completed a large-scale restoration project focused on several façades of the landmark building.

The renovation works targeted the rear northern façade along Avenue de l'Yser, the eastern side facing Avenue de la Chevalerie and part of the western façade adjoining the Royal Institute for Cultural Heritage. The building's main façade on the esplanade side had already been restored in 2013.

The project included extensive cleaning works, masonry and natural stone restoration, repairs to wooden exterior joinery and protection of metal structures.

Significant energy-efficiency improvements were also introduced, including 700 m² of vacuum-insulated glazing and more than 800 m² of insulation installed behind the zinc cladding.

"The Parc du Cinquantenaire is home to world-renowned museums," said Vanessa Matz, Federal Minister of Public Modernisation, Civil Service, Public Enterprises, Digitisation and Buildings Administration.

"We are gradually renovating them to increase their attractiveness while also improving conservation conditions and reducing energy consumption." she added.

The restoration forms the first stage of a much larger renovation programme planned for the Cinquantenaire complex between 2027 and 2029. Future projects will include works on Autoworld, the Bordiau Hall and the Triumphal Arch.

Belgian Defence Minister Theo Francken (N-VA) said the project would help preserve an important part of the country's heritage.

"Through this restoration, we are protecting an exceptional heritage site and ensuring future generations can continue discovering this history," he said.

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