Consumers warned not to ingest recalled tea tree essential oil in Belgium

Credit: Belga

Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (FASFC/Afsca) has ordered the withdrawal and recall of a tea tree essential oil product marketed as a food supplement in Belgium.

The product concerned is the "Melaleuca alternifolia" tea tree essential oil sold by Ladrôme Laboratoire.

According to the agency, the oil was originally intended for external cosmetic use but was marketed as a food supplement.

Under Belgian regulations, essential oils are prohibited in food supplements under the national Plants Decree.

Consumers are being advised not to consume the product and to return it to the point of sale where it was purchased.

The recalled product concerns 10 ml bottles bearing lot number L76K0104 ZAF and an expiry date of 02/2030.

The product was sold through various retail outlets, although the agency did not specify which stores were involved.

Consumers seeking further information can contact the Afsca consumer hotline on 0800/13.550 or via email at pointdecontact@afsca.be

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