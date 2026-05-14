Two former Belgian PMs could return as royal advisers during political crises

Former Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Sophie Wilmès pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the federal parliament in Brussels on Wednesday 08 May 2024. Credit : Belga/ Benoit Doppagne

Two former Belgian prime ministers could receive the honorary title of Minister of State later this year, according to VRT reports citing a government source.

The title of Minister of State is purely honorary and carries no salary. However, it allows recipients to be summoned by the King to sit on the Crown Council, a consultative body that has convened only five times in Belgian history, most recently in 1960.

Belgian monarchs have also occasionally called upon Ministers of State to assist during political crises or government formation negotiations.

Former Belgian prime ministers Alexander De Croo and Sophie Wilmès could receive the honorary title.

Charles Michel, who preceded Wilmès as prime minister, received the distinction shortly after leaving office in October 2019.

More than 180 people have been awarded the title since the creation of the Belgian state.

The report was first published by VRT and relayed by Belga News Agency.

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