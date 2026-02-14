Audrey Henry's political career takes new step forward

Brussels region State Secretary Audrey Henry pictured at the oath ceremony during a plenary session of the Brussels parliament in Brussels, Saturday 14 February 2026. Brussels region State Secretary Audrey Henry The MR, PS, and Les Engages on the French-speaking side, along with Groen, Anders, Vooruit, and CD&V on the Flemish side, agreed on Thursday evening to form a Brussels government after more than 600 days. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Audrey Henry has been appointed Brussels’ new Secretary of State for Urban Planning and Public Cleanliness, marking another milestone in her political career.

Ms Henry, originally from the Centre region and trained as a lawyer, moved to Brussels several years ago. She gained valuable experience working in the offices of Didier Reynders, then Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Justice, and Sophie Wilmès, who became Prime Minister in late 2019 during the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the De Croo government, she served as communications director for liberal Deputy Prime Minister David Clarinval.

In the 2019 federal elections, Ms Henry ran for office and gained prominence in Schaerbeek in September 2024 when the liberal front-runner Hadja Lahbib stepped down to focus on her future role as an EU Commissioner.

Campaigning just one month before the elections, she faced the challenge of stepping out of the shadow of former Foreign Affairs Minister Lahbib.

Despite the odds, the MR-Engagés list led by Ms Henry emerged second, tying with the PS in seats but receiving slightly fewer votes overall.

Ms Henry herself earned 2,615 preferential votes, placing third behind Hasan Koyuncu (3,832) and Bernard Clerfayt (2,617).

On 21 May 2022, she became Schaerbeek’s first female mayor, a historic achievement.

As per a coalition agreement between liberals and socialists, she was due to hold the position until 1 February 2028, when her successor Martin de Brabant would hand over the role to Hasan Koyuncu (PS) under local majority arrangements.

