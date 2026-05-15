Illegal fricadelles business busted in northern France, two Belgians arrested

The original fricadelle consists of pork and veal, bread, milk and nutmeg, and is usually served as a fried sausage. Credit: Marco Verch/Flickr

French authorities have dismantled an illegal meat-processing operation producing fricadelles and other snack foods, allegedly destined for Belgian fritteries, from a garage in northern France.

According to RTBF, investigators uncovered the clandestine workshop in Marpent near Maubeuge following food safety inspections carried out in Belgium.

The investigation was led by the gendarmerie's research brigade in Avesnes-sur-Helpe.

Inside the garage, officers reportedly discovered an illegal food production site containing meat grinders, knives and hundreds of kilos of meat stored in unsanitary conditions.

Several undeclared workers were allegedly found on site.

Authorities say products, including frikandels, Mexicanos, and merguez sausages, were prepared before being sold to Belgian snack bars and fritteries.

Investigators also seized tens of thousands of euros in cash.

Two Belgian nationals were arrested and placed under judicial supervision.

At this stage of the investigation, no French establishments are believed to have been involved in ordering the illegally processed meat.

The case was first reported by La Voix du Nord.

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