Flemish researchers hunt for old VHS family tapes to preserve Belgium's migration history

The project focuses on amateur films made by migrants in post-war Belgium (1944–1974) and investigates how these films were used to document experiences of migration, identity, and ‘home-making’. Credit : Unsplash

Researchers from Vrije Universiteit Brussel (VUB) and University of Antwerp are calling on families with migrant backgrounds to share private home videos as part of a project exploring overlooked chapters of Belgium's history.

The initiative, called HomeFrames, aims to collect family footage documenting holidays, engagements and everyday life experiences from the perspective of migrant families themselves.

"The history of immigration has long been told from the outside," said VUB researcher Maryam Kamal Hedayat.

"Family films allow us to analyse this history from the viewpoint of migrants themselves."

The researchers describe home videos as "treasures of memories, both big and small".

A dedicated website, homeframes.be, has been launched to allow people to upload and share their footage.

According to the universities, all material submitted will remain protected and will not be publicly distributed without consent.

Researchers also hope to interview people who filmed the videos or preserved them across generations as part of the broader historical archive project.

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