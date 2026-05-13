'We will close our door to those abusing the system': Belgium unveils labour migration crackdown

Minister of Asylum and Migration Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA) © Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Belgium is preparing to tighten controls on labour migration abuse while making it easier for highly skilled non-EU workers to access the country under a new government-backed reform.

The draft legislation, approved on Wednesday by the Belgian Council of Ministers, was proposed by Asylum and Migration Minister Anneleen Van Bossuyt (N-VA).

The reform aims to crack down on fraud linked to work migration, including the use of fake documents and the creation of shell companies allegedly used to facilitate entry into Belgium.

"Labour migration must not become a back door for fraud or fictitious constructions," Van Bossuyt said in a statement.

"Those who come to work legally must be supported quickly and efficiently. But those who falsify documents, organise abuses or attempt to bring people to Belgium through shell companies will be sanctioned."

The proposed law would grant the Immigration Office broader powers to intervene in suspected cases of work permit abuse.

Authorities would be able to reject applications where there are serious doubts regarding documents or declarations, when a company appears to have been created primarily to facilitate migration, or when the real purpose of a stay differs from the declared employment.

At the same time, the reform seeks to distinguish more clearly between fraudsters and exploited workers.

Employees who become victims of serious social fraud committed by their employer would receive stronger legal protection.

"Our fight against abuse targets fraudulent structures and employers, not workers who are being exploited," the minister added.

The government also plans to make the European Blue Card system more attractive for highly qualified workers from outside the European Union.

Under the reform, processing times for Blue Card applications would be reduced to a maximum of 90 days, family reunification rules simplified, and mobility within the EU eased.

"We are opening the door more quickly to those who strengthen our economy and closing it to those who abuse the system," Van Bossuyt concluded.

Related News