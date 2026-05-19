Elderly assaulted in Marolles district urged to come forward by Brussels police

The incident reportedly took place on Sunday at around 14:00 on Rue Terre-Neuve, near a children's playground and at the foot of a social housing building in the Marolles district. Credit : Police Fédérale.

Police in Brussels are appealing to identify the victim of a violent robbery that took place in the Marolles district earlier this month.

After furore in Brussels as footage circulated on social media showing an elderly person being assaulted in broad daylight, police are now searching for the man.

According to the Brussels Public Prosecutor's Office, two individuals violently attacked and robbed the man on Rue Terre-Neuve on Sunday, 10 May at around 14:00.

The victim has still not been formally identified.

Investigators describe him as having short white hair with slight balding. He was wearing black trousers, a dark blue jumper and a sleeveless blue padded jacket at the time of the attack.

Police are now urging the victim to come forward and contact investigators.

Related News