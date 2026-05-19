Europe's largest political family welcomes Bouchez's vision of broader right-wing alliance

German MEP and EPP leader Manfred Weber at press briefing of the EPP Group. Credit: EP Photo

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (EPP), has welcomed recent remarks by Georges-Louis Bouchez suggesting a political union stretching "from the centre to the right".

"I saw these statements from the Belgian liberals, and I thank them for this positive message. We are always ready for all kinds of discussions," Weber said during a press briefing at the European Parliament plenary session in Strasbourg.

Last week, the leader of the Belgian liberal party said during a conference that he could envision his party eventually joining the EPP group in the European Parliament rather than remaining within Renew Europe, the liberal-centrist alliance.

Bouchez later nuanced his remarks in an interview with L'Echo, saying he hoped the next European elections in 2029 would lead to "a major movement from the centre-right to the right."

Responding to Belga, Weber said his vision for the EPP was that of a "large and broad centre-right party" capable of integrating liberal, Christian, social and conservative traditions.

He pointed to the recent integration of a Danish liberal party into the EPP as an example of that strategy.

Despite the comments, sources within both the EPP and MR suggested no formal discussions are currently underway regarding a potential political shift.

MR's delegation leader in the European Parliament, Sophie Wilmès, declined to comment.

Within the European Parliament, MR often aligns with the EPP on security, migration, and nuclear energy issues, while remaining aligned with Renew Europe's more centrist positions, particularly regarding the cordon sanitaire against the far right.

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