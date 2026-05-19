Complaint filed for alleged homophobic assault during Brussels Pride

Screenshot of post about the attack following Brussels Pride. Credit: Diva Beirut/Instagram

A police complaint has been filed following an alleged homophobic assault targeting several people after this year's Brussels Pride 2026 celebrations in Brussels, the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles Police Zone confirmed on Tuesday.

The incident reportedly occurred around 20:40 on Saturday evening near Rue de Nancy in central Brussels, according to the Brussels-Capital/Ixelles police zone.

Artist Diva Beirut said on social media on Monday that they had been attacked by what was initially described as a "group of children".

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The One and Only DIVA (@divabeirut)

According to Belga, the alleged attackers were initially a group of around seven teenagers aged roughly 15 before being joined by others, bringing the group to more than 20 individuals.

"We confirm that our zonal contact person for the LGBTQ+ community received the victims of an assault which took place on Saturday, 16 May, after the Pride event," police said in a statement.

"Their complaint was recorded, an official report was drawn up and victim support assistance was offered."

Police added that no further details would be released at this stage.

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