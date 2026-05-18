'No place for hate in our streets': Brussels Pride performers attacked in broad daylight

Screenshot of post about the attack following Brussels Pride. Credit: Diva Beirut/Instagram

Three artists who performed at Brussels Pride were reportedly attacked in the city centre after participating in the event on Saturday afternoon.

The Lebanese drag artist Diva Beirut shared the story on social media on Sunday.

Diva Beirut said they and two fellow artists, Sherine Falasteen and Anira Orlando, were verbally and physically attacked in the streets of the capital by a group of teenagers after celebrating Brussels Pride.

“After our performance, we were walking back to our car when we were attacked by a group of kids—they were maybe fourteen years old," Diva Beirut wrote on Instagram, reported by Bruzz. "They threw a bicycle at me, pushed me to the ground, hit me, and hurled insults at me."

"Sometimes we think the danger exists only in certain countries or communities but no. It can happen anywhere in the world," the artist wrote.

Ver esta publicação no Instagram Uma publicação partilhada por The One and Only DIVA (@divabeirut)

According to Bruzz, local police are unaware of any official report relating to the incident; however, the victims were invited by authorities to file a complaint on Monday.

The organisers behind Brussels Pride condemned the attack on Sunday.

"No one should ever fear for their safety because of who they are, how they express themselves, or who they love," they wrote in an Instagram post. "This is why Pride is still necessary."

They added: "We stand in solidarity with them and with the entire queer community. There is no place for hate in our streets, our city, or our society."

Ver esta publicação no Instagram Uma publicação partilhada por The Brussels Pride - In the Capital of Europe (@thebrusselspride)

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