Outgoing prime minister tasked with ending marathon government breakdown in Denmark

Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen. Credit: Belga/Benoit Doppagne

Denmark’s outgoing Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, has been reappointed by King Frederik X to lead efforts in forming a new government, following two unsuccessful rounds of negotiations after the 24 March general election.

The leader of the Liberal party Venstre, Troels Lund Poulsen, announced on Friday that he had failed to form a right-wing government.

The royal palace issued a statement confirming that parties representing a majority in the Folketing, Denmark’s parliament, had recommended Frederiksen to continue leading negotiations.

Frederiksen had led the first round of talks before stepping aside on 8 May for Poulsen to try his hand at forming a government.

King Frederik X has now tasked Frederiksen with exploring a coalition that could include the Socialist People’s Party and Venstre, the palace said.

Negotiations to establish a coalition government have been ongoing for 59 days, making them the longest in Danish history, according to local media.

Frederiksen confirmed to reporters that talks would resume on Sunday following her audience with the king, as reported by national broadcaster DR.

The left-wing bloc, comprising five parties including Frederiksen’s Social Democrats, secured 84 of the Folketing’s 179 seats in the recent election, compared to 77 for the right-wing and far-right. The Moderates hold 14 seats.

Despite recording their worst result since 1903, the Social Democrats remain the largest party in parliament, winning 38 seats.

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