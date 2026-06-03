Prisoners in Flanders and Brussels can now earn secondary school diplomas while in custody

Detainees use the internet room during a visit to Hasselt Prison on 9 February 2024. A new Flemish scheme aims to help prisoners obtain secondary school diplomas while serving their sentences. Credit : Belga / Pino Misuraca.

Prisoners in Flanders and Brussels who did not complete secondary education will be given the opportunity to obtain a recognised diploma while serving their sentence, Flanders' Education and Justice Minister Zuhal Demir (N-VA) announced on Wednesday.

The initiative aims to improve detainees' prospects after release and reduce the likelihood of reoffending.

According to figures cited by the Flemish Government, only one in four prisoners currently holds a secondary school diploma. Authorities argue that educational qualifications significantly improve a person's chances of finding employment and successfully reintegrating into society after detention.

"Research shows that prisoners who follow a course have a 13% greater chance of finding employment after release and a 43% lower risk of reoffending," Demir said. "Studying during detention is an important first step towards building a different future outside prison."

Under the programme, six additional staff members will be recruited, including five educational support officers and one coordinator. They will work across Flemish and Brussels prisons, helping detainees navigate the process of obtaining study materials, preparing for exams and ultimately earning a secondary education diploma.

Demir said the measure is intended to provide prisoners with a clear objective during their detention, particularly at a time when Belgium's prisons continue to face severe overcrowding.

"We want to keep people motivated and offer opportunities tailored to their needs," Demir said. "Obtaining a diploma can be a concrete goal that detainees can work towards during their time in prison."

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