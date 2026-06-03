Young fox recovering after glass jar became stuck around its neck

The young fox immediately needed intervention and has injuries. Credit : Facebook/ Animal Rescue Service.

A young fox cub is recovering at a wildlife rescue centre after becoming trapped in a broken glass jar that cut into its neck in Tongeren, eastern Belgium.

According to VRT nws, the cub was rescued after wandering into a local chip shop, where it was found with its head stuck inside a glass container. Animal Rescue Service (ARS) was called to the scene and transported the weakened animal to the Nature Conservation Centre for treatment.

"It turned out to be a weakened fox cub whose head was stuck in a jar, and he couldn't get out," said Frederik Thoelen of the Nature Conservation Centre to VRT nws.

Although rescuers were reportedly able to remove the container, the jar had already broken, leaving a ring of glass embedded around the animal's neck.

"Pieces of glass had already cut into the neck and some of the wounds were becoming infected," Thoelen explained. "The fox urgently needed treatment."

The cub is currently receiving intensive care and daily wound treatment. Staff expect it to make a full recovery.

The incident has once again highlighted the dangers litter can pose to wildlife.

"It is another sad example of rubbish being left behind and causing animals to get into trouble," Thoelen told VRT nws.

Because the animal is still young, it cannot yet be returned to the wild. Even after its injuries have healed, the fox is reportedly expected to remain at the rescue centre for around six months before being released.

Related News