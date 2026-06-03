Belgian frigate Léopold I heads to North Atlantic for NATO deployment

The Belgian Navy frigate Leopold I returns to its home port in Zeebrugge on 14 December 2014 after participating in Operation Atalanta, the European Union's anti-piracy mission off the Horn of Africa. Credit : Belga / Kurt Desplenter.

The Belgian frigate BNS Leopold I has departed for a two-month deployment in the North Atlantic as part of NATO's Standing NATO Maritime Group 1 (SNMG1), the Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The vessel left port on Tuesday and will operate first in the North Sea before moving into the North Atlantic, where it will contribute to maritime security and the protection of key shipping routes.

A significant share of European trade passes through these waters, making maritime surveillance and security operations essential, according to the ministry.

"Specifically, we will train with ships from other NATO countries in maritime combat missions across all domains and in fleet formations: air defence, anti-submarine warfare and the neutralisation of hostile vessels," said Commander Jan Gacas, commanding officer of the Leopold I.

As part of the NATO task force, the frigate will help maintain a credible allied naval presence while monitoring and protecting strategic sea lanes. The deployment is also intended to strengthen operational coordination between allied navies and maintain a high level of readiness at sea.

During the mission, the Leopold I will take part in several international activities, including NATO's Brilliant Shield exercise, which focuses on collective defence.

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