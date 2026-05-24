United States 'optimistic' about agreement with Iran

US State Secretary Marco Rubio. Credit: Belga / Andrew Caballero-Reynolds / AFP

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed optimism about a potential preliminary deal with Iran, hoping for its announcement by Sunday.

Rubio made the statement during a visit to India, a country heavily reliant on maritime trade through the Strait of Hormuz. The strait has been largely closed since late February when the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran.

He also noted, “It is possible the world will hear good news in the coming hours.” President Donald Trump has already revealed that most details of a memorandum of understanding between the US and Iran have been agreed upon. Trump stated the agreement could lead to the reopening of the strait but did not specify the conditions or broader terms of the deal.

The agreement reportedly includes a 60-day ceasefire, during which the Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and the blockade on Iranian ships lifted. Discussions on nuclear issues are expected to take place during this period.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday that the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker for India has successfully navigated the nearly blocked Strait of Hormuz. The report, relying on ship tracking data, noted that this is the first LNG shipment from the Persian Gulf to India since the onset of hostilities in late February.

The tanker, Al Hamra, is operated by ADNOC Logistics & Services, which handles transportation for the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company in the United Arab Emirates. Bloomberg stated that the vessel was recently spotted en route to western India with its cargo.

Related News