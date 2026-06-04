More than €2 million seized in Belgium's anti-drug crackdown

Bernard Quintin in an exclusive interview with The Brussels Times. Credit: Anas El Baye

Belgian authorities have seized more than €2 million in illicit funds and carried out around 4,500 judicial arrests since the launch of the Federal Government's anti-drug trafficking strategy in September 2025, Interior Minister Bernard Quintin (MR) announced on Thursday.

The figures form part of the government's "Big Cities Plan", which targets organised crime in Brussels, Antwerp, Ghent, Mons, Charleroi, Namur and Liège through coordinated operations involving local and federal police.

In addition to the cash seizures, authorities confiscated around 345 kilograms of drugs, 315 weapons and nearly 430 vehicles linked to narcotics trafficking during enforcement operations conducted over the past nine months.

More than 5,000 reports relating to drug offences were drawn up. Hundreds resulted in immediate settlements, generating over €80,000 in fines.

Since the launch of the initiative, approximately 14,300 police officers have been deployed. They carried out checks on nearly 30,000 people, more than 25,000 vehicles and around 500 businesses.

Since April 2026, military personnel have also been deployed in Brussels metro stations and railway stations, which authorities consider key locations in the fight against drug trafficking.

"These results show that the actions carried out by our federal and local police forces are bearing fruit," Quintin said.

"They send a clear message: the era of impunity is over. The fight against drug trafficking will be long and difficult, but we will continue it with the same determination in the weeks, months and years ahead."

Federal Police Commissioner General Eric Snoeck said the results reflected close cooperation between police forces, administrative authorities and inspection services.

"Every hotspot inspected, every weapon seized and every criminal activity dismantled contributes to making our cities safer for residents," he said.

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