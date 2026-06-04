Residents demand action as rotten dead fish pile up in Anderlecht park

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Residents living near the Marius Renard ponds in Anderlecht say dozens of dead carp have been left floating in the water for weeks, creating a foul smell that has become increasingly difficult to tolerate, BX1 reported.

The issue has reportedly affected the Parc des Étangs area for more than a month, with carp reportedly dying in large numbers, possibly due to a species-specific virus. Other fish appear unaffected.

"Once again, we are witnessing the inactivity of the Anderlecht municipality, which is leaving dead carp in the water along with the smell," local resident Freddy told BX1 in a complaint submitted through a local reporting platform.

Residents say the dead fish are either not being removed or collected quickly enough, leaving carcasses floating on the surface of the ponds.

The situation was worsened by last week's high temperatures, which accelerated decomposition and intensified the odour.

Anderlecht councillor for Environment, Animal Welfare and Public Hygiene Françoise Carlier (MR) rejected claims that the municipality has failed to act, insisting that clean-up operations are carried out several times a week.

In a Facebook post published on Monday, Carlier said municipal hygiene teams have been removing dead carp three times a week since the problem began.

She added that the suspected viral outbreak may have originated in the larger pond managed by Bruxelles Environnement.

According to the alderwoman, some carcasses are difficult to reach from the shore, requiring specialised equipment. A planned boat operation to recover inaccessible fish was due to take place this week, although residents said the intervention ultimately did not happen.

The municipality's explanation has done little to reassure locals, who say too many dead fish remain visible in the ponds.

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