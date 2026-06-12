Cross atop Jesus Christ tower brings Sagrada Família to full height after 144 years

Credit : Creative Commons

Barcelona's world-famous Sagrada Família has reached a historic milestone after the completion and inauguration of its long-awaited Tower of Jesus Christ, bringing the basilica to its full height of 172.5 metres and making it the tallest church in the world.

As reported by CNN, the placement of the cross marks one of the most significant moments in the church's 144-year history of construction. Work on the basilica began in 1882 and was later transformed by the vision of Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, who devoted the final decades of his life to the project.

According to The Guardian, the newly completed central tower was officially blessed by Pope Leo XIV during a ceremony in Barcelona on 10 June, exactly 100 years after Gaudí's death. The event drew tens of thousands of visitors and dignitaries, including members of the Spanish royal family.

Standing at 172.5 metres, the Tower of Jesus Christ now dominates Barcelona's skyline. Gaudí deliberately designed it to remain slightly lower than the nearby Montjuïc hill, reflecting his belief that human creations should not surpass God's work in nature.

The tower is crowned by a massive four-armed cross clad in glass and white ceramic, visible across much of the city. The installation of the cross earlier this year marked the structural completion of the basilica's highest point.

Despite the milestone, the project remains unfinished. Architects overseeing the site say work will continue on the basilica's Glory Façade and other decorative elements, with final completion currently expected around 2035.

Today, the Sagrada Família is one of Europe's most visited monuments, attracting nearly five million visitors annually. Its distinctive blend of Gothic and Art Nouveau architecture has made it one of the world's most recognisable religious buildings and a symbol of Barcelona itself.

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