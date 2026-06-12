Government of Flanders orders Brussels Airport to improve its water infiltration to avoid floods

An illustration picture shows a Ryanair plane at Brussels Airport, in Zaventem, on Friday, 04 November 2022. Credit: Belga / James Arthur Gekiere

Brussels Airport will be required to improve its rainwater infiltration capacity to reduce the risk of flooding around the airport site.

The measure was announced on Friday by Flemish Environment Minister Jo Brouns (CD&V)

According to the Flemish government, several infrastructure projects carried out at the airport in recent years, including the construction of service roads and storage areas, have increased the amount of impermeable surface on the site.

Such developments can prevent rainwater from naturally seeping into the ground, increasing surface runoff and potentially contributing to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

To address the issue, the government is requiring airport operators to ensure a minimum infiltration capacity equivalent to at least 1.83 million litres of water.

The measure is intended to compensate for the impact of recent construction works and strengthen the site's resilience to extreme weather events.

The announcement comes as governments across Belgium face growing pressure to adapt infrastructure to the increasing risk of flooding linked to climate change and urban development.

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