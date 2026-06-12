Man, 43, jailed for decade after sexually abusing daughter from age 13

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A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison by the Liège Criminal Court after being convicted of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing his daughter over a period of two years.

The court also ordered five years of judicial supervision following his release and issued an immediate arrest warrant.

According to the judgment, the abuse began in 2021 after the man moved from Morocco to Belgium. While his wife remained in Morocco, he brought his daughter with him to Belgium. The girl was 13 years old when the offences began.

Over the following two years, she was subjected to repeated rape and sexual assaults, the court found.

The defendant was also convicted of forgery offences linked to the purchase of medication, including emergency contraception intended for the victim.

In addition to rape charges, he faced convictions for sexual exploitation, recording sexual videos, assault and battery, harassment and possession of child sexual abuse material.

The court heard that the man used threats to maintain control over the victim, including a warning that she would be sent back to Morocco if she did not comply. With the support of family members, he also falsely claimed that her mother had died.

The defendant denied the allegations throughout the proceedings.

However, the court found the evidence sufficient to establish his guilt and sentenced him to 10 years in prison. In addition to the custodial sentence, judges imposed a five-year period during which the offender will remain under the supervision of the sentence enforcement court after his release.

His immediate arrest was ordered following Friday's ruling.

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