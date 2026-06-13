Iranian Supreme Leader's funeral scheduled for 4 July

Khamenei sends a message about the coronavirus from an isolated room.

The funeral for former Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is scheduled to take place from 4 to 9 July, as reported by Iranian state television on Saturday.

Khamenei, who led Iran for 36 years, was killed at the age of 86 in late February during an Israeli-American airstrike on Tehran.

The funeral was initially planned for early March but was delayed due to the ongoing war. A three-day state funeral in mid-June was later proposed but ultimately postponed.

From 4 to 6 July, a national tribute will be held in Tehran, followed by a homage in the holy city of Qom on 7 July. The burial will take place in Mashhad, Khamenei’s birthplace, on 9 July.

The timing coincides with the US Independence Day celebrations, marking the 250th anniversary of the nation.

Khamenei was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba, who was injured in the February attack. Since then, Mojtaba has not appeared in public and has communicated exclusively through written statements.

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