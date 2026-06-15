Early morning strike disrupts check-in and boarding at Brussels Airport

Illustrative image of passengers at Brussels Airport. Credit: Belga

A spontaneous strike by workers at ground handling company Aviapartner caused delays to around 15 flights at Brussels Airport on Monday morning.

The industrial action began as early as 3h30, disrupting check-in and boarding operations and leading to delays of between one and two hours, according to a Brussels Airport spokesperson.

Only flights handled by Aviapartner have been affected by the disruption. Services prepared by Alyzia, the airport's other ground handling company, have continued to operate according to schedule.

TUI fly, Ryanair, Iberia and British Airways are among the airlines served by Aviapartner, according to Brussels Airport's website. Brussels Airlines flights are handled by Alyzia.

No flight cancellations had been reported as of Monday morning, although passengers on affected services faced significant delays.

"We were informed of the strike after it began in the early hours of the morning and were working to minimise disruption," said one spokesperson to The Brussels Times.

The duration of the walkout remains unclear.

The strike comes at the start of a busy summer travel period, with Brussels Airport seeking to maintain normal operations despite the disruption.

Passengers are advised to check the status of their flights with their airline before travelling to the airport.

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