Police appeal for witnesses after violent assault in Saint-Gilles square

The victim of the assault, captured by CCTV. Credit: Federal Police.

Police are appealing to members of the public to help identify the victim of a violent assault in Saint-Gilles.

The victim, a young man of slim build with olive skin, was wearing bright green shorts and a matching T-shirt, light-coloured trainers and a brown cap, and was also carrying a light blue shoulder bag.

He was attacked at around 22:40 on 26 May in Square Jacques Franck by three individuals who knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked him.

Police are struggling to identify him through CCTV images and are urging him to contact investigators and provide information about the incident.

One of the three suspected attackers has been identified.

The identified suspect is described as slim and was wearing dark clothing, a dark cap and light-coloured trainers.

The second suspect had short dark hair and a slim build. He was wearing black shorts, a black-and-white T-shirt and dark trainers. Investigators said he was travelling on an e-scooter.

Anyone who recognises the victim or the suspects, or who witnessed the assault, is asked to contact police through the appeal channels provided by investigators.

Do you have more information about this case?

You can submit a statement using this form.

If you would prefer to contact police by telephone, call the freephone number 0800 30 300.

For witnesses or testimonials from abroad, call +32 2 554 44 88.

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