Sunday 14 June 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Police search for three suspects and witness after Ostend armed robbery

Sunday 14 June 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Police search for three suspects and witness after Ostend armed robbery
Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

At the request of the investigating judge and the public prosecutor of West Flanders, Bruges division, police have issued a search notice for three men and a witness in connection with a violent robbery in Ostend.

On 21 October 2025, a 30-year-old man was violently assaulted during a robbery in the entrance hall of an apartment building at Cardijnplein, Ostend. The victim was beaten with a baseball bat and will suffer lifelong consequences from the attack.

The first suspect is a man aged between 25 and 30, with a dark moustache. He was wearing black clothing and black New Balance trainers.

The second suspect has a tanned complexion and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He has a round face, dark hair, and a beard. He was dressed in dark clothing and white trainers.

The third suspect, also thought to be aged between 25 and 35, is a man with a dark complexion. He has black curly hair and a beard. During the incident, he wore a black Adidas tracksuit jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white Nike Dunk Low shoes.

A crucial witness is also being sought. He was near the scene at the time and may have additional information. The man is tall, athletic, with cropped dark hair and a light stubble beard. He was dressed in dark clothes and white trainers.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the police at opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or via the free number 0800/30300.

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