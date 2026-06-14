Police search for three suspects and witness after Ostend armed robbery

Illustrative image. Credit: Belga

At the request of the investigating judge and the public prosecutor of West Flanders, Bruges division, police have issued a search notice for three men and a witness in connection with a violent robbery in Ostend.

On 21 October 2025, a 30-year-old man was violently assaulted during a robbery in the entrance hall of an apartment building at Cardijnplein, Ostend. The victim was beaten with a baseball bat and will suffer lifelong consequences from the attack.

The first suspect is a man aged between 25 and 30, with a dark moustache. He was wearing black clothing and black New Balance trainers.

The second suspect has a tanned complexion and is believed to be between 25 and 35 years old. He has a round face, dark hair, and a beard. He was dressed in dark clothing and white trainers.

The third suspect, also thought to be aged between 25 and 35, is a man with a dark complexion. He has black curly hair and a beard. During the incident, he wore a black Adidas tracksuit jacket, blue jeans, and black-and-white Nike Dunk Low shoes.

A crucial witness is also being sought. He was near the scene at the time and may have additional information. The man is tall, athletic, with cropped dark hair and a light stubble beard. He was dressed in dark clothes and white trainers.

If you have any information about the case, please contact the police at opsporingen@police.belgium.eu or via the free number 0800/30300.

Related News