27 years in prison for the man behind one of Belgium's deadliest road tragedies

Paolo Falzone appears before the Hainaut Assize Court during sentencing proceedings in the trial over the 2022 Strepy-Bracquegnies carnival tragedy, Mons, 16 June 2026. Falzone was found guilty of seven murders and 79 attempted murders after driving into a carnival procession, killing seven people and injuring dozens more. Credit: Belga / Virginie Lefour.

A man has been found guilty of seven murders and 79 attempted murders in one of Belgium's deadliest road tragedies in recent years.

Paolo Falzone, 38, has been sentenced to 27 years in prison for driving into a carnival crowd in Strépy-Bracquegnies, a city in the district of La Louvière in Wallonia.

The tragedy unfolded on 20 March 2022, when hundreds of people were taking part in carnival celebrations in the city. As participants made their way through the streets in early hours of the morning, Falzone's car ploughed into the hundreds of people taking part in traditional Belgian Gilles celebrations, leaving seven people dead and around 40 injured.

During the investigation, prosecutors said Falzone was travelling at around 160 km/h, was under the influence of alcohol and was using his mobile phone when the vehicle struck the crowd.

The ruling was delivered on Wednesday by the Hainaut Assize Court, following one of Belgium's most shocking criminal cases in recent years.

The court followed the sentence requested by prosecutors and rejected the defence's calls to limit the prison term to 25 years.

Judges said they found no mitigating circumstances in Falzone's favour, pointing instead to what they described as his "contemptuous attitude towards human life".

Intention of killing

Among those killed was Frédéric D'Andrea, a steward with RAAL La Louvière.

The jury concluded that Falzone intended to kill all seven victims. However, it did not find evidence of premeditation in the death of D'Andrea, who was struck roughly 100 metres after the vehicle first hit the crowd.

The defence maintained throughout the proceedings that the collision was a tragic accident. Falzone admitted speeding but denied deliberately targeting the crowd.

The verdict brings to a close a case that left a lasting scar on Belgium and on the community of Strépy-Bracquegnies.

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